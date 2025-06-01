Zaporizhzhia massively attacked by "Shaheds": there is a victim (video of consequences)

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
04:00 AM • 6974 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 43259 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 72650 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 79633 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 87178 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 120440 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 142067 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 129829 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109616 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 284447 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.3m/s
75%
751mm
Popular news

The Land Forces Command begins to publicly report to the public about the work of the TCC

May 31, 06:53 PM • 5826 views

Thailand's representative won the Miss World competition in India: Ukrainian Maria Melnychenko made it to the top 8

May 31, 07:46 PM • 11737 views

A pre-trial detention center inmate defrauded military families of UAH 350,000 by selling non-existent electronic warfare spare parts

May 31, 09:07 PM • 4636 views

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

May 31, 10:23 PM • 8780 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

03:10 AM • 15842 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

04:00 AM • 6984 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 156781 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 177280 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 185220 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 284448 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 43261 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 73275 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 107335 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 92593 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 165083 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

Zaporizhzhia massively attacked by "Shaheds": there is a victim (video of consequences)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

On June 1, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, one person was injured. Critical infrastructure and private houses were damaged, fires broke out.

Zaporizhzhia massively attacked by "Shaheds": there is a victim (video of consequences)

On Sunday, June 1, Russia massively attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a person was injured, and there is destruction in the private sector and critical infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

One person was injured, critical infrastructure and private houses were damaged - the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least seven "Shaheds"

- said Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, a woman was injured in the attack. She is receiving medical attention.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA noted that the Russians struck a private building. The house was damaged.

"Critical infrastructure facilities were also damaged. There were fires there," the official added.

Reminder

On the night of June 1, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia. The strike partially destroyed an administrative building and caused a fire.

russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine with strategic aviation - National Security and Defense Council5/31/25, 12:03 AM • 12389 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Shahed-136
Zaporizhzhia
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9