Zaporizhzhia massively attacked by "Shaheds": there is a victim (video of consequences)

On Sunday, June 1, Russia massively attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a person was injured, and there is destruction in the private sector and critical infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

One person was injured, critical infrastructure and private houses were damaged - the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least seven "Shaheds" - said Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, a woman was injured in the attack. She is receiving medical attention.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA noted that the Russians struck a private building. The house was damaged.

"Critical infrastructure facilities were also damaged. There were fires there," the official added.

On the night of June 1, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia. The strike partially destroyed an administrative building and caused a fire.

