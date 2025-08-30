Zaporizhzhia endured 12 strikes: hits and wounded (video)

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Private houses were destroyed, high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises were damaged, and there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the night of August 30, between 01:46 and 01:58, Russian troops launched strikes on the regional center.

As a result of the hit, three residential buildings caught fire.

Rescuers extinguished the fire over a total area of 20 sq.m. In addition, neighboring buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, private houses were destroyed, high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises were damaged.

Ivan Fedorov noted that during the massive attack, Russia launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Fires broke out at the impact sites. Currently, three people have required medical assistance. - the official wrote.

"Other consequences of the attack are being established," he added.

Recall

On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy shelling, a private house was destroyed.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.