“Zabuzhko's sentences are longer than an air raid alert": reactions of Ukrainians who wrote a radio dictation
Kyiv • UNN
On October 25, the All-Ukrainian radio dictation based on the text by Oksana Zabuzhko and performed by Pavlo Vyshebaba took place. The participants shared their impressions of long sentences and writing during the air raid.
Today, on October 25, the All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity was held, based on the text by Oksana Zabuzhko and performed by Pavlo Vyshebaba.
UNN collected the reactions of Ukrainians who wrote this radio dictation during the air alert. The reactions to this year's radio dictation are quite mixed: some say it was easy, while others complain about the long sentences of writer Zabuzhko.
Still, there are more positive reviews.
It was during the dictation that an air raid was declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K, which led to many jokes on this topic: "During the alarm, I wanted to write Russian p@ssies instead of radio dictation."
Optional
The text for verification will appear on the website of Ukrainian Radio on October 28 at 11:00. To receive the verification, you can send the text by letter to the address: 26 Khreshchatyk St., Kyiv, 01001 (postmarked no later than October 27) or electronically by 11:00 a.m. on October 28 to [email protected] (formats: JPG, PNG, JPEG, TIFF, PDF).
Radio dictation to the Day of Ukrainian Writing is now available in Diia24.10.24, 19:04 • 18088 views