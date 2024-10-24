Radio dictation to the Day of Ukrainian Writing is now available in Diia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians will be able to join the radio dictation via Diia.TV and Diia.Radio on October 25 at 11:00. The text “The Magic of the Voice” by Oksana Zabuzhko will be read by poet and soldier Pavlo Vyshebaba.
You can join the radio dictation on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language through Diia. This was reported in the official channel of the application, UNN writes.
It is a tradition that unites all Ukrainians, wherever they are: at home, abroad or in the temporarily occupied territories. Tomorrow, the whole country will write a traditional dictation to mark the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language
The dictation will be available on Diia.TV or Diia.Radio on October 25 at 11:00.
Recall
The All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity will be held on October 25 on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language. It will be broadcast on all Public Broadcasting platforms. The author of this year's text, "The Magic of the Voice," is writer Oksana Zabuzhko. It will be read by poet and soldier Pavlo Vyshebaba.
Ukrzaliznytsia has also joined the radio dictation of national unity. Passengers of train No. 743 will be able to hear the text of the dictation through the notification system and take part in the writing.