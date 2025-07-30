YouTube blocked channels of propagandist blogger Andriy Luhanskyi in Ukraine

YouTube has blocked six channels of blogger Andriy Serebryansky in Ukraine, which disseminated narratives consonant with Russian propaganda. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that blogger and former TV presenter Andriy Serebryansky, better known as "Andriy Luhanskyi", left Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion.

Sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council have been imposed against him, enacted by the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated July 20, 2025. - the message says.

The CPD added that YouTube had previously blocked channels of Russian journalist Yulia Latynina and former People's Deputy of Ukraine Hennadiy Balashov in Ukraine, against whom NSDC sanctions have also been imposed.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of July 20, 2025, on the application of personal sanctions. They concern 5 individuals responsible for subversive anti-Ukrainian information campaigns. The new personal sanctions concern blogger Andriy Serebryansky ("Andriy Luhanskyi"), businessman Hennadiy Balashov, ex-People's Deputy from OPZZh Natalia Korolevska, Russian journalist Yulia Latynina, and propagandist Tetiana Aksyonenko.

