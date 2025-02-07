Young men in balaclavas again: a teenager was beaten in Kyiv, police are establishing the circumstances

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 20314 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64807 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102463 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105845 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102308 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129587 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103543 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113303 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116910 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106454 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102947 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 90669 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112149 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106581 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 20299 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129587 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152645 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5437 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106581 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138491 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140267 views
Young men in balaclavas again: a teenager was beaten in Kyiv, police are establishing the circumstances

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41131 views

The Kyiv police found a video of a minor boy being beaten by a group of people wearing balaclavas in a telegram channel. Law enforcement officers have registered the incident and are identifying all the participants in the incident.

In Kyiv, police are establishing the circumstances of another beating of a minor boy by a group of young men in balaclavas. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

The police are establishing the circumstances of the beating of a minor boy. Law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident today - a video was published in one of the capital's telegram channels showing a group of young men hiding their faces under balaclavas and beating the boy with their hands and feet 

- the statement said.

It is noted that the incident has now been registered, and the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and all its participants.

Addendum

On February 6, it was reportedthat law enforcement officers in Kyiv opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a young man in Oblon by teenagers in balaclavas.

It was also reported that in the capital, a group of teenagers, hiding their faces under masks, beat a boy and then boasted that they had taken possession of his phone.

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

