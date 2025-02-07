Young men in balaclavas again: a teenager was beaten in Kyiv, police are establishing the circumstances

In Kyiv, police are establishing the circumstances of another beating of a minor boy by a group of young men in balaclavas. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

The police are establishing the circumstances of the beating of a minor boy. Law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident today - a video was published in one of the capital's telegram channels showing a group of young men hiding their faces under balaclavas and beating the boy with their hands and feet - the statement said.

It is noted that the incident has now been registered, and the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and all its participants.

Addendum

On February 6, it was reportedthat law enforcement officers in Kyiv opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a young man in Oblon by teenagers in balaclavas.

It was also reported that in the capital, a group of teenagers, hiding their faces under masks, beat a boy and then boasted that they had taken possession of his phone.