Yezhel, Salamatin, Lebedev: three ministers of defense of Yanukovych's time were notified of suspicion

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12861 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 34677 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 36734 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 100173 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 149436 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 111195 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 98743 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91056 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66382 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92663 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 28865 views

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 8056 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 9856 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35508 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 15225 views
Publications

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 4342 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 12861 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 34677 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 107477 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 193563 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Denis Shmyhal

Serhiy Marchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Ternopil

Moldova

London

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35866 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 126818 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 90588 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 132896 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 356978 views
Actual

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Washington Post

Mi-8

Mi-24

Yezhel, Salamatin, Lebedev: three ministers of defense of Yanukovych's time were notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

The SBI has notified three former ministers of defense of Yanukovych's time of suspicion. They are suspected of reducing the combat capability of the Armed Forces by alienating military equipment in the period from 2010 to 2014.

Yezhel, Salamatin, Lebedev: three ministers of defense of Yanukovych's time were notified of suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified three defense ministers of Viktor Yanukovych's time of suspicion, who led to a decrease in the combat readiness and combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to a significant weakening of the state's defense capability, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Employees of the SBI have collected evidence of illegal actions of three former defense ministers of Ukraine during the time of Viktor Yanukovych, which led to a decrease in the combat readiness and combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to a significant weakening of the state's defense capability 

- the statement reads.

According to UNN sources, it is about Mykhailo Yezhel, Dmytro Salamatin and Pavlo Lebedev.

It is reported that in the period from March 2010 to February 2014, neglecting the requirements of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, as well as realizing the systemic threats from the Russian Federation, these officials, instead of performing tasks to strengthen the country's defense potential, took measures to alienate military equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, they contributed to the weakening of the state's defense capability and actually provided assistance to a foreign state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine 

- added in the SBI.

By order of these officials, combat-ready weapons and military equipment were sold without grounds, in particular:

  • hundreds of units of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems;
    • dozens of units of anti-aircraft missile systems;
      • hundreds of units of tracked and wheeled vehicles;
        • dozens of combat aircraft and helicopters;
          • thousands of missiles;
            • a million units of small arms and ammunition of various calibers.

              All these weapons and equipment were extremely necessary for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in 2014 and remain critical today. A set of conducted procedural actions and forensic military examinations confirmed the groundlessness of management decisions taken by each of the former defense ministers, and also established a direct causal relationship between their actions and the negative consequences for the combat readiness and defense capability of the state 

              - noted in the SBI.

              We will remind

              Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a colonel of the SBGS for offering a bribe to the head of the military medical commission of one of the medical institutions of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
              Armed Forces of Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9