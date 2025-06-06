Yezhel, Salamatin, Lebedev: three ministers of defense of Yanukovych's time were notified of suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified three defense ministers of Viktor Yanukovych's time of suspicion, who led to a decrease in the combat readiness and combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to a significant weakening of the state's defense capability, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Employees of the SBI have collected evidence of illegal actions of three former defense ministers of Ukraine during the time of Viktor Yanukovych, which led to a decrease in the combat readiness and combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to a significant weakening of the state's defense capability - the statement reads.

According to UNN sources, it is about Mykhailo Yezhel, Dmytro Salamatin and Pavlo Lebedev.

It is reported that in the period from March 2010 to February 2014, neglecting the requirements of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, as well as realizing the systemic threats from the Russian Federation, these officials, instead of performing tasks to strengthen the country's defense potential, took measures to alienate military equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, they contributed to the weakening of the state's defense capability and actually provided assistance to a foreign state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine - added in the SBI.

By order of these officials, combat-ready weapons and military equipment were sold without grounds, in particular:

hundreds of units of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems;

dozens of units of anti-aircraft missile systems;

hundreds of units of tracked and wheeled vehicles;

dozens of combat aircraft and helicopters;

thousands of missiles;

a million units of small arms and ammunition of various calibers.

All these weapons and equipment were extremely necessary for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in 2014 and remain critical today. A set of conducted procedural actions and forensic military examinations confirmed the groundlessness of management decisions taken by each of the former defense ministers, and also established a direct causal relationship between their actions and the negative consequences for the combat readiness and defense capability of the state - noted in the SBI.

