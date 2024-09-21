Yermak: The world should react to Russia's preparations for strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that the world should react to Russia's preparations for strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities on the eve of winter, noting that this could be a preparation for a possible nuclear disaster scenario, UNN reports.

"The world must react to Russia's preparations for strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine before winter, open switchgear and transmission substations. This is preparation for a possible nuclear disaster scenario. russia is a terrorist. They must be stopped here and now. The countries of the West and the Global South must respond harshly to the preparation of terror. It concerns everyone," Yermak wrote.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga saidthat, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities ahead of winter.