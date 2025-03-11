Yermak on the relationship between Zelensky and Trump after the altercation in the Oval Office: 'We remain partners'
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Office of the President commented on the relations between the countries after the tense meeting of the presidents in the Oval Office. Yermak emphasized the importance of maintaining the partnership and received assurances of continued support from the USA.
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak commented on the relations between Ukraine and the USA after the tense conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Oval Office. He stated this following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, even among allies, disputes can arise, but the main thing is the preservation of partnership.
Both among partners and friends, sometimes certain things arise when different conversations happen. The main thing is that we were and remain partners with the United States
He emphasized that President Zelensky's position has always been very principled.
We greatly appreciate everything that the American people have done, what the American president has done, both parties in Congress, the Senate. We greatly appreciate President Trump's leadership. We believe that the United States is the country that can do everything today to ensure that this just peace comes, they have this leverage
He also noted that Kyiv received assurances from Washington regarding further support.
"This is not an easy job, very difficult. I don't know who else could handle this job, but it is important that they are ready to be with us, ready to work, it is important for them and we greatly appreciate it. And I believe that the heroism, resilience of our nation, the leadership of the United States, and the strong support of our European friends is what gives us faith that this can really happen," - added the head of the President's Office.
The President of the USA Donald Trump stated that he is open to inviting President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House again.