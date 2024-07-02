Yermak meets with US Secretary of State to discuss military support for Ukraine and NATO summit

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak began his visit to the United States of America with a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP.

The Ukrainian delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the results of the inaugural Peace Summit, concrete steps to implement the points of the Peace Formula in the coming weeks and months, and joint work to establish a just peace in Ukraine.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for the NATO summit to be held next week in Washington, D.C., including the documents to be concluded.

In turn, Olga Stefanishyna emphasized Ukraine's expectations from the NATO Summit. During the meeting, they discussed Ukraine's progress on the path to Euro-Atlantic integration and guaranteed financial assistance to strengthen our country's defense capabilities at the Alliance level.

Instead, Rustem Umerov informed in detail about the need to provide our Defense Forces with additional air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities and communities, as well as critical infrastructure.

Herman Galushchenko also spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The participants discussed the state of the power grid and joint solutions with partner countries that will help protect power facilities before the start of the heating season.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is currently on a visit to the United States, to find out the dates when additional Patriot systems will be delivered.