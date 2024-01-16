Yermak meets with Saudi Foreign Minister in Davos

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

In continuation of the dialogue between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the parties discussed further steps to intensify bilateral relations in various fields the statement reads.

The interlocutors paid special attention to humanitarian issues.

Andriy Yermak noted that Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud became the first Saudi Foreign Minister to pay an official visit to Ukraine.

I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for its concern for the fate of our people. We highly appreciate everything that Saudi Arabia and our true friend Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud are doing for our people said the head of the Presidential Office.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the work of the delegations of both countries tomorrow on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The parties discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula: Zelenskyy talks to Prince of Saudi Arabia