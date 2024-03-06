$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26851 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 96757 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63698 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259485 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187979 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228772 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251068 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157024 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372021 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Yermak meets with Marin: they discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31270 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak met with former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to discuss Ukraine's security, Euro-Atlantic integration, the situation at the front, Russian attacks, the importance of further support from partners, Ukraine's invitation to NATO, preparations for the Global Peace Summit, nuclear security and Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Yermak meets with Marin: they discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and the situation at the front

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is a member of our International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. He reported on the meeting in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

My advisors Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz also took part in the meeting.

Yermak said that at the beginning of the meeting he thanked Sunny Marin for her efforts to support Ukraine, including as a member of the International Working Group and within the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

The head of the OP informed the guest about the situation at the front and the recent Russian attack using Shahed attack drones on residential buildings in Odesa, which killed 12 people, including five children.

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces withstood 76 attacks on the eastern front06.03.24, 19:29 • 29812 views

He emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine from its partners, including financial, defense, and political support. Yermak expressed his belief that the invitation of our country to join the Alliance will not lead to escalation, but, on the contrary, will be a testament to the strength of Western democracies.

They also talked about preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and touched upon the issue of cooperation in this area with key partners and countries of the Global South.

IAEA Director General meets with Putin to discuss situation at ZNPP06.03.24, 18:45 • 34943 views

The meeting participants also raised the issue of nuclear safety.

Sanna Marin, for her part, noted that, in addition to working with the International Group, she and representatives of the Tony Blair Institute are helping Ukraine with its EU integration.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
NATO
Switzerland
Shahed-136
European Union
Finland
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Odesa
