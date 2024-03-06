Yermak meets with Marin: they discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and the situation at the front

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is a member of our International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. He reported on the meeting in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

My advisors Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz also took part in the meeting.

Yermak said that at the beginning of the meeting he thanked Sunny Marin for her efforts to support Ukraine, including as a member of the International Working Group and within the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

The head of the OP informed the guest about the situation at the front and the recent Russian attack using Shahed attack drones on residential buildings in Odesa, which killed 12 people, including five children.

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces withstood 76 attacks on the eastern front

He emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine from its partners, including financial, defense, and political support. Yermak expressed his belief that the invitation of our country to join the Alliance will not lead to escalation, but, on the contrary, will be a testament to the strength of Western democracies.

They also talked about preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and touched upon the issue of cooperation in this area with key partners and countries of the Global South.

IAEA Director General meets with Putin to discuss situation at ZNPP

The meeting participants also raised the issue of nuclear safety.

Sanna Marin, for her part, noted that, in addition to working with the International Group, she and representatives of the Tony Blair Institute are helping Ukraine with its EU integration.