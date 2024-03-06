General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces withstood 76 attacks on the eastern front

Russian troops continue to advance in six areas of the eastern front. In particular, the occupants carried out 18 assaults under the cover of aviation in the Novopavlivka sector, and 20 times the invaders tested the strength of Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka sector. In total, 76 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front over the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Within the last day, 76 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 65 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. - the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled the enemy 7 times: the enemy attacked with the support of aviation in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region. Here the Russians tried in vain to improve their tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 20 Russian attacks near Berdychiv, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka. Here, the Russians tried 18 times to break through the defense of our troops with the support of aviation. However, they were unsuccessful.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on Russian positions during the day. And anti-aircraft gunners from missile troops hit the occupiers' ammunition depot and destroyed 4 enemy artillery systems.

