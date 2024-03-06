$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 13100 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 38462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34207 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 192315 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176563 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171929 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218476 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248632 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154443 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371487 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces withstood 76 attacks on the eastern front

Kyiv • UNN

 29812 views

Russian troops continue to advance in six areas of the eastern front, with 76 combat engagements taking place on the Ukrainian front over the past day. In particular, the occupants carried out 18 attacks under the cover of aviation in the Novopavlivka sector and another 20 in the Avdiivka sector.

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces withstood 76 attacks on the eastern front

Russian troops continue to advance in six areas of the eastern front. In particular, the occupants carried out 18 assaults under the cover of aviation in the Novopavlivka sector, and 20 times the invaders tested the strength of Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka sector. In total, 76 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front over the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Within the last day, 76 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 65 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

Enemy conducts active hostilities in Tabayivka, but Ukrainian Armed Forces give a worthy rebuff - Syniehubov05.03.24, 20:33 • 25663 views

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled the enemy 7 times: the enemy attacked with the support of aviation in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region. Here  the Russians tried in vain to improve their tactical position.

SSO shows productive working day of drone operators in Donetsk sector03.03.24, 09:40 • 29506 views

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 20 Russian attacks near Berdychiv, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka. Here, the Russians tried 18 times to break through the defense of our troops with the support of aviation. However, they were unsuccessful.

Fortifications constructed in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors stretch for a considerable distance - Tavria Brigade spokesman06.03.24, 15:04 • 28152 views

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on Russian positions during the day. And anti-aircraft gunners from missile troops hit the occupiers' ammunition depot and destroyed 4 enemy artillery systems.

Ukraine has hit 42 of the 80 vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in two years of full-scale invasion06.03.24, 19:25 • 29127 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

