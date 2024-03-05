Enemy conducts active hostilities in Tabayivka, but Ukrainian Armed Forces give a worthy rebuff - Syniehubov

In Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, russian occupants are actively fighting to achieve tactical success, but the Ukrainian military is giving a worthy fight back. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

The russians have more than 100,000 troops in the Liman-Kupyansk sector. This figure has been unchanged for months. Every day, the enemy continues to put pressure near Sinkivka and Tabayivka, trying to realize its offensive potential. It is unsuccessful. In Tabayivka, the enemy is actively fighting to achieve tactical success, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are giving a worthy fight back. The goal of our military is to occupy the heights from which the enemy is advancing - Syniehubov said.

According to him, about 40,000 of the hundreds of thousands of concentrated enemy military attack aircraft are in the field. The rest are supply and logistics.

And it is these 40,000 who need to be constantly replenished, because their losses are enormous. The enemy is so demoralized that the russian military leadership on the ground is resorting to the practice of barrier detachments , he said.

"And it is these 40,000 who need to be constantly replenished, because their losses are huge. The enemy is so demoralized that the russian military leadership on the ground is resorting to the practice of barrier detachments," he said.

Syniehubov also noted that the quality of enemy attacks is also different from what it used to be.

At first, they attacked with tanks, but Ukrainian defenders destroyed the equipment. The enemy began to attack with armored personnel carriers, but also without result. Now they are using MT-LBs, the so-called "motorized scooters" that are not used in assault operations. We can already draw certain conclusions from this - Syniehubov said.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine is actively building fortifications on the Belgorod, Sumy, Vovchansk, and Liman-Kupyansk directions.

Addendum

On March 1, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack near Tabayivka , but the enemy advanced to Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka.