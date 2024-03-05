Enemy conducts active hostilities in Tabayivka, but Ukrainian Armed Forces give a worthy rebuff - Syniehubov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11501 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 32082 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31045 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 185297 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171352 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170268 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248398 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154191 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371433 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 32082 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 185297 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 152297 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171352 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161959 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4028 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16859 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17733 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23020 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31075 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Enemy conducts active hostilities in Tabayivka, but Ukrainian Armed Forces give a worthy rebuff - Syniehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25663 views

The Ukrainian military is giving a worthy rebuff to the russian occupiers, who are actively trying to achieve tactical success in Tabaivka, Kharkiv region.

Enemy conducts active hostilities in Tabayivka, but Ukrainian Armed Forces give a worthy rebuff - Syniehubov

In Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, russian occupants are actively fighting to achieve tactical success, but the Ukrainian military is giving a worthy fight back. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

The russians have more than 100,000 troops in the Liman-Kupyansk sector. This figure has been unchanged for months. Every day, the enemy continues to put pressure near Sinkivka and Tabayivka, trying to realize its offensive potential. It is unsuccessful. In Tabayivka, the enemy is actively fighting to achieve tactical success, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are giving a worthy fight back. The goal of our military is to occupy the heights from which the enemy is advancing

- Syniehubov said.

According to him, about 40,000 of the hundreds of thousands of concentrated enemy military attack aircraft are in the field. The rest are supply and logistics.

And it is these 40,000 who need to be constantly replenished, because their losses are enormous. The enemy is so demoralized that the russian military leadership on the ground is resorting to the practice of barrier detachments

 , he said.

"And it is these 40,000 who need to be constantly replenished, because their losses are huge. The enemy is so demoralized that the russian military leadership on the ground is resorting to the practice of barrier detachments," he said.

Syniehubov also noted that the quality of enemy attacks is also different from what it used to be.

At first, they attacked with tanks, but Ukrainian defenders destroyed the equipment. The enemy began to attack with armored personnel carriers, but also without result. Now they are using MT-LBs, the so-called "motorized scooters" that are not used in assault operations. We can already draw certain conclusions from this

- Syniehubov said.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine is actively building fortifications on the Belgorod, Sumy, Vovchansk, and Liman-Kupyansk directions.

Addendum

On March 1, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack near Tabayivka , but the enemy advanced to Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11