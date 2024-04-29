ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104596 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113684 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159629 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256954 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175373 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166321 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229710 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113115 views

Yermak held another round of talks with the US on a security agreement

Yermak held another round of talks with the US on a security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20916 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held the third round of talks with the United States to prepare for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement that will confirm the US leadership in military and security support for Ukraine, help defeat Russian aggression and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held the third round of talks with the United States of America to prepare for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by the Head of the President's Office, included representatives of the negotiation team approved by the Presidential Decree of January 8, 2024, as amended.

The recent approval of a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine by the United States has significantly accelerated the negotiation process, and I am convinced that our leaders will be able to sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future

- Andriy Yermak emphasized.

The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement in detail, noted significant progress in agreeing on the main provisions of the document, and adjusted the algorithm for further actions.

Zelensky: US aid has already begun to flow to Ukraine29.04.24, 16:23 • 19310 views

The agreement will not only once again confirm the U.S. leadership in military and security support for Ukraine, but will also directly contribute to the victory over the Russian aggressor and lay solid foundations for long-term cooperation between Ukraine and the United States to strengthen our country's defense capabilities

- said the head of the Presidential Office.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine and the United States are working on a bilateral security agreement that will set specific levels of military, financial, political support and joint arms production for this year and the next 10 years.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

