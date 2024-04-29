Yermak held another round of talks with the US on a security agreement

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held the third round of talks with the United States of America to prepare for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by the Head of the President's Office, included representatives of the negotiation team approved by the Presidential Decree of January 8, 2024, as amended.

The recent approval of a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine by the United States has significantly accelerated the negotiation process, and I am convinced that our leaders will be able to sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future - Andriy Yermak emphasized.

The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement in detail, noted significant progress in agreeing on the main provisions of the document, and adjusted the algorithm for further actions.

The agreement will not only once again confirm the U.S. leadership in military and security support for Ukraine, but will also directly contribute to the victory over the Russian aggressor and lay solid foundations for long-term cooperation between Ukraine and the United States to strengthen our country's defense capabilities - said the head of the Presidential Office.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine and the United States are working on a bilateral security agreement that will set specific levels of military, financial, political support and joint arms production for this year and the next 10 years.