Yermak discusses joint weapons production with U.S. experts

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has announced a meeting with a delegation of American military and security experts led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko. Andriy Yermak said this in his telegram, UNN reports .

Details

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Head of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Shevtsov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Mykola Tochytskyi and Advisor to Andriy Yermak Daria Zarivna.

The main topic of discussion was the prospects for cooperation in joint arms production. The parties shared their vision and exchanged recommendations on further steps in this direction.

Andriy Yermak emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense, especially against the backdrop of systematic attacks by Russia, which this week launched more than 400 missile and drone strikes against Ukraine.

“Russia continues to systematically destroy the energy infrastructure of our country. This week alone, the Russian Federation launched more than 400 different missiles and drones at Ukraine,” Yermak said.

The Head of the President's Office also emphasized the need to support partners in increasing the production of long-range weapons, including attack drones and cruise missiles, which is critical for the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure and national security.

