Yermak discusses joint weapons production with U.S. experts

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130327 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135725 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223738 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166493 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161054 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146341 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112743 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199064 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107449 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 96090 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 41412 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90357 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 59786 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223741 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199067 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225372 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212982 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 59786 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155408 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154342 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158230 views
Yermak discusses joint weapons production with U.S. experts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81180 views

The Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak met with a delegation of American military experts. They discussed prospects for cooperation in weapons production and strengthening Ukraine's air defense against the backdrop of Russian attacks.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has announced a meeting with a delegation of American military and security experts led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko. Andriy Yermak said this in his telegram, UNN reports

Details

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Head of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Shevtsov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Mykola Tochytskyi and Advisor to Andriy Yermak Daria Zarivna.

The main topic of discussion was the prospects for cooperation in joint arms production. The parties shared their vision and exchanged recommendations on further steps in this direction.

Andriy Yermak emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense, especially against the backdrop of systematic attacks by Russia, which this week launched more than 400 missile and drone strikes against Ukraine.

“Russia continues to systematically destroy the energy infrastructure of our country. This week alone, the Russian Federation launched more than 400 different missiles and drones at Ukraine,” Yermak said.

The Head of the President's Office also emphasized the need to support partners in increasing the production of long-range weapons, including attack drones and cruise missiles, which is critical for the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure and national security.

Yermak met with the Ambassador of Brazil, who is completing his term in Ukraine28.08.24, 22:48 • 106642 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

