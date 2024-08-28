Yermak met with the Ambassador of Brazil, who is completing his term in Ukraine

"Today I met with the Ambassador of Brazil to Ukraine Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, who is completing his term." This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

A cool, warm meeting with a professional, smart diplomat - commented Andriy Yermak.

He thanked the ambassador for his work and dedication to Ukraine, especially for the fact that on February 24, 2022, the day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Rapesta stayed in Kyiv and made efforts to bring the truth about the war to his country.

During the meeting, Yermak emphasized the Ambassador's significant contribution to strengthening relations between Brazil and Ukraine. The two sides also expressed gratitude for the fruitful cooperation on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

I heard wonderful words that part of his heart remains in Ukraine, with our people - said Andriy Yermak, adding his gratitude for everything that was done for justice.

