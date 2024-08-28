ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135744 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223777 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166509 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161065 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146347 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112743 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199085 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Yermak met with the Ambassador of Brazil, who is completing his term in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106646 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, met with the outgoing Ambassador of Brazil, Norton Rapesta. Yermak thanked the ambassador for his work, commitment to Ukraine and contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.

"Today I met with the Ambassador of Brazil to Ukraine Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, who is completing his term." This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

A cool, warm meeting with a professional, smart diplomat

- commented Andriy Yermak.

He thanked the ambassador for his work and dedication to Ukraine, especially for the fact that on February 24, 2022, the day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Rapesta stayed in Kyiv and made efforts to bring the truth about the war to his country.

During the meeting, Yermak emphasized the Ambassador's significant contribution to strengthening relations between Brazil and Ukraine. The two sides also expressed gratitude for the fruitful cooperation on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

I heard wonderful words that part of his heart remains in Ukraine, with our people

- said Andriy Yermak, adding his gratitude for everything that was done for justice.

Ukraine and Brazil plan to expand trade relations - Ministry of Economy23.04.24, 13:05 • 17804 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Politics

