Yermak discussed with advisors to leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference

The issue of Ukraine's recovery, strengthening defense, and progress in relations between Kyiv and Washington was discussed by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak with diplomatic advisors to the leaders of Northern European and Baltic states. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's Office.

Details

Yermak informed his interlocutors about the results of the recent phone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, which "was very constructive."

In particular, the Head of the Ukrainian state noted the importance of continued military support from the United States – providing air defense systems to protect people and critical infrastructure facilities, which Russia attacks daily. - stated in the message from the President's Office.

BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg

The Head of the President's Office also spoke about preparations for the international Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), which will take place in Rome on July 10–11.

The parties coordinated positions ahead of the meeting of the leaders of the coalition of the willing states.

Resumption of flights to Ukraine: whose planes want to make the first air connections