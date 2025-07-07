Yermak discussed with advisors to leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference

$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 12934 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 46260 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 58281 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 76004 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 139807 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 59699 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 81954 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136937 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131522 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 266935 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 94878 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 60026 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 41437 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 34739 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 21369 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 21643 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 20972 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 35021 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 41727 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 139807 views
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 60254 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 266935 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 110714 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 229593 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 253765 views
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Yermak discussed with advisors to leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference

Kyiv • UNN

218 views

 • 218 views

Andriy Yermak held a meeting with diplomatic advisors to leaders of Northern Europe and the Baltic states. Issues of Ukraine's recovery, strengthening defense, and progress in Kyiv-Washington relations were discussed.

Yermak discussed with advisors to leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference

The issue of Ukraine's recovery, strengthening defense, and progress in relations between Kyiv and Washington was discussed by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak with diplomatic advisors to the leaders of Northern European and Baltic states. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's Office.

Details

Yermak informed his interlocutors about the results of the recent phone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, which "was very constructive."

In particular, the Head of the Ukrainian state noted the importance of continued military support from the United States – providing air defense systems to protect people and critical infrastructure facilities, which Russia attacks daily.

- stated in the message from the President's Office.

BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg05.07.25, 14:36 • 14077 views

The Head of the President's Office also spoke about preparations for the international Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), which will take place in Rome on July 10–11.

The parties coordinated positions ahead of the meeting of the leaders of the coalition of the willing states.

Resumption of flights to Ukraine: whose planes want to make the first air connections25.03.25, 15:46 • 250265 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Politics News of the World
Rome
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
