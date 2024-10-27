Yermak believes that constant accusations of corruption are the result of Moscow's IPSO
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that constant accusations of corruption against Ukraine are part of Russia's IPSO. According to him, this is an attempt to undermine the image of the Ukrainian government.
The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that corruption allegations against Ukraine are part of Moscow's information and psychological operations aimed at undermining the image of the Ukrainian government. He said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN reports.
Yermak answered a journalist's question about corruption charges in Ukraine:
"We live in a democratic country. There is an information war going on, Moscow is working to tarnish the image of our government. Keep in mind that the frontline is holding up despite corruption. I would say that the latter is a constant for countries that were part of the former Soviet Union. But if we were really that corrupt, how could we resist?
Recall
The head of the President's Office said that presidential elections are possible after the war ends so that soldiers and refugees can vote.