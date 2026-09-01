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Yarmolenko apologized to "Dynamo" fans after the crushing defeat to "Bukovyna"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Andriy Yarmolenko apologized to «Dynamo» fans for the 0–3 defeat to «Bukovyna». He accepted responsibility for the performance.

Yarmolenko apologized to "Dynamo" fans after the crushing defeat to "Bukovyna"

Leader and veteran of Kyiv's "Dynamo," Andriy Yarmolenko apologized to fans after the team's crushing 0–3 defeat to Chernivtsi's "Bukovyna." The footballer published the corresponding statement on his Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

Yarmolenko said that he was ashamed of the team's performance and the match result. The footballer noted that he understood the fans' disappointment, anger, and pain.

I take responsibility for the result and my performance. I failed to get through to my teammates and convey to them how important this game was for us

— Yarmolenko wrote.

"We let you down today"

According to the footballer, the team failed to demonstrate the character, commitment, and appropriate level that fans expect from it.

We let you down today. We apologize

— Yarmolenko concluded.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost 0–3 to Chernivtsi's "Bukovyna." Following the crushing defeat, Yarmolenko publicly took partial responsibility for the result and his own performance.

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Stepan Haftko

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