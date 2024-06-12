Yanukovych's case of shooting on Maidan: court schedules preparatory hearing

The Brovary City District Court of Kyiv Region has scheduled a preparatory hearing for June 24 in the case against former President Viktor Yanukovych and representatives of his security forces suspected of organizing the dispersal and shooting of protesters on February 18-20, 2014 in the center of the capital. This was reported to UNN by Oleksiy Donskiy, head of the Maidan Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The meeting is scheduled for June 24 at 11:00 a.m - Donskoy said.

Addendum

In 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation completed its investigation into the biggest case of the Maidan. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and the entire power bloc of the time will be tried for the shooting of the Heavenly Hundred.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have sent to court an indictment against the former President of Ukraine and 9 former high-ranking officials who organized a number of grave and especially grave crimes against protesters in the center of the capital on February 18-20, 2014.