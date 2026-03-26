Yale University: Gazprom and Rosneft funded the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia

More than 2,100 Ukrainian children have been taken from Russian-occupied territories and subjected to pro-Russian "re-education" programs with the support of major Russian energy companies. This was reported in a new report by the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian state-owned companies "Gazprom" and "Rosneft" financed the transportation and "re-education" of 2,158 children from Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine to six camps in Russia and occupied Crimea between 2022 and 2025.

"Gazprom" provided thousands of vouchers that allowed Ukrainian children to attend camps promoting pro-Russian ideology. There are concerns about the scale of the consequences, as thousands of children have been affected and potentially separated from their families. - the report states.

It is indicated that the experts' conclusions were released against the backdrop of the decision by the administration of US President Donald Trump to allow the sale and delivery of Russian oil and petroleum products already loaded on vessels, including products from "Gazprom" and "Rosneft," in order to stabilize global energy markets.

"This decision allows companies, including "Gazprom" and "Rosneft," to continue to profit, even as they are mentioned in accusations related to the forced displacement of children - an act that, according to the United Nations, can be considered a war crime and a crime against humanity," the report's authors note.

Recall

Earlier, Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, reported that more than 700,000 Ukrainian children were forcibly taken to Russia between February and December 2022 alone.

Zelenskyy on the return of children abducted by Russia: "This is the most difficult issue, and it is important that partners raise it"