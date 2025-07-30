"Xi insists on a meeting": Trump said he is going to Beijing and is waiting for the Chinese leader in Washington

Chinese leader Xi Jinping insists on a personal meeting with US President Donald Trump. The head of the White House told this in an interview with Breitbart News, reports UNN.

He noted that this meeting could take place this year - either in China or in the White House. At the same time, according to Trump, he is ready to meet with Xi, with whom he has long-standing warm personal relations, despite growing tensions between the US and China.

(Xi) wants me to go there, and he will come (to the United States). We are still coordinating dates, but we are really looking forward to it. - said the US President.

He recalled his trip to China and called it "one of the most incredible trips of my first term."

"There has never been anything like it. They said they would do more and better this time. We'll see what happens, but most likely we will go to China in the near future, perhaps by the end of this year," Trump said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he was not seeking a special meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. At the same time, he noted that he had received an invitation to visit China.

