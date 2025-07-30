$41.800.02
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
July 29, 02:15 PM
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
July 29, 12:17 PM
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
July 29, 11:49 AM
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
July 29, 08:00 AM
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Exclusive
Exclusive
"Xi insists on a meeting": Trump said he is going to Beijing and is waiting for the Chinese leader in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

Chinese leader Xi Jinping insists on a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The meeting could take place this year in China or at the White House.

"Xi insists on a meeting": Trump said he is going to Beijing and is waiting for the Chinese leader in Washington

Chinese leader Xi Jinping insists on a personal meeting with US President Donald Trump. The head of the White House told this in an interview with Breitbart News, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that this meeting could take place this year - either in China or in the White House. At the same time, according to Trump, he is ready to meet with Xi, with whom he has long-standing warm personal relations, despite growing tensions between the US and China.

(Xi) wants me to go there, and he will come (to the United States). We are still coordinating dates, but we are really looking forward to it.

- said the US President.

He recalled his trip to China and called it "one of the most incredible trips of my first term."

"There has never been anything like it. They said they would do more and better this time. We'll see what happens, but most likely we will go to China in the near future, perhaps by the end of this year," Trump said.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he was not seeking a special meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. At the same time, he noted that he had received an invitation to visit China.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States