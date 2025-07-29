US has not yet decided on extending tariffs for China - Media

The United States has not yet made a final decision on extending tariffs for China. At the same time, the US negotiating team plans to return to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump, writes UNN with reference to AP.

Details

United States Trade Representative Jamison Greer said after two days of talks with China that the US team would return to Washington and "talk to the president about whether he wants to do this," meaning to suspend tariff changes after the August 12 deadline.

Earlier, Chinese trade representatives said that both sides had agreed to "insist" on suspending tariffs after the existing deadline.

Addition

The US and China will resume talks in Stockholm on August 12 to try to resolve long-standing economic disputes and extend the tariff truce. Without an agreement, global supply chains could face new disruptions due to a sharp increase in US tariffs.

Donald Trump stated that he is not seeking a meeting with Xi Jinping, but is ready to visit China only at his invitation. Earlier, the Trump administration denied the President of Taiwan a stopover in New York after China's objections.