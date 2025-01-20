ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
X launches vertical video feed amid TikTok ban in the US

X launches vertical video feed amid TikTok ban in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26407 views

Social network X has added a new Video tab for US users after the TikTok ban. The company has created a separate section for video content to attract a new audience.

Against the backdrop of the Tik Tok ban in the United States, social network X is not wasting its opportunity to launch a vertical video feed. This is reported by TechCrunch, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, for US users, a new Video tab has been added to the bottom panel of the app to provide quick access to video content on the platform. 

"Today, users in the US are getting a new video section," the company said in a statement.

Users of TikTok and other ByteDance apps who have already downloaded the apps can still use them in the U.S., but the apps are currently not visible in major app stores, making it impossible to update or download them for the first time. 

As a result, there is a competition among social media app makers to develop new features or launch new apps to attract users. 

X users can already watch short videos by clicking on the video in the timeline and scrolling up. The new video tab is simply a separate section created specifically for video content. Moreover, this is not the first attempt by the company to create something like this.

Earlier, the app's reverse engineer had already previewed the media tab for videos.

Recently, the social network has been focusing on video. Last year, X launched a separate TV app to show videos from various organizations and creators.

With TikTok not currently operating in the US, social media other social networks are trying to seize the moment. For example, Meta has announced a video editing app called Edits to compete with ByteDance's CapCut, and X's rival Bluesky has launched a vertical video feed.

Recall 

Users in the United States have lost access to TikTok due to a federal ban on the service. Trump is ready to give the company an additional 90 days to sell the platform.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

