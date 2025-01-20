X launches vertical video feed amid TikTok ban in the US

Against the backdrop of the Tik Tok ban in the United States, social network X is not wasting its opportunity to launch a vertical video feed. This is reported by TechCrunch, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, for US users, a new Video tab has been added to the bottom panel of the app to provide quick access to video content on the platform.

"Today, users in the US are getting a new video section," the company said in a statement.

Users of TikTok and other ByteDance apps who have already downloaded the apps can still use them in the U.S., but the apps are currently not visible in major app stores, making it impossible to update or download them for the first time.

As a result, there is a competition among social media app makers to develop new features or launch new apps to attract users.

X users can already watch short videos by clicking on the video in the timeline and scrolling up. The new video tab is simply a separate section created specifically for video content. Moreover, this is not the first attempt by the company to create something like this.

Earlier, the app's reverse engineer had already previewed the media tab for videos.

Recently, the social network has been focusing on video. Last year, X launched a separate TV app to show videos from various organizations and creators.

With TikTok not currently operating in the US, social media other social networks are trying to seize the moment. For example, Meta has announced a video editing app called Edits to compete with ByteDance's CapCut, and X's rival Bluesky has launched a vertical video feed.

Recall

Users in the United States have lost access to TikTok due to a federal ban on the service. Trump is ready to give the company an additional 90 days to sell the platform.