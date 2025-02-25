Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences

In Kyiv, an air raid alert lasted almost 8 hours overnight, and air defense forces were deployed. The wreckage fell in a forest park area in the Holosiivskyi district, there were no casualties or damage, KCMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

From the beginning of the day, the air raid lasted 7 hours. 41 minutes (from 22:16 to 01:33; from 04:05 to 8:30). Our air defense units successfully worked on the enemy targets spotted over the city. The wreckage of a downed Russian strike UAV fell in a forest park in Holosiivskyi district. Fortunately, there were no casualties and, according to preliminary information, no damage - KCMA reported.

