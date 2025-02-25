Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, an air raid alert lasted almost 8 hours overnight, and air defense forces were deployed. The wreckage fell in a forest park area in the Holosiivskyi district, there were no casualties or damage, KCMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
