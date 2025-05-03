$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 16883 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 35521 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 31460 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 43569 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 63705 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 78103 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 45575 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51796 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80537 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148480 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

World Press Freedom Day and Word Creator Day: what else is celebrated on May 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

May 3 is World Press Freedom Day, Word Creator Day, Review Writing Day and Street Musician Day. Also, the Orthodox honor the memory of Theodosius of Pechersk.

World Press Freedom Day and Word Creator Day: what else is celebrated on May 3

Today, May 3, is World Press Freedom Day and Word Creator's Day. Orthodox Christians honor the memory of St. Theodosius of Pechersk, writes UNN.

World Press Freedom Day

In 1993, the UN General Assembly proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. This date was chosen in memory of the Windhoek Declaration, which promoted the independence and pluralism of the African press, which was adopted on May 3, 1991. This holiday is an annual reminder to the international community that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Word Creator's Day

Word Creator's Day or Masters of Words Day is celebrated every year. This holiday is celebrated by writers, poets, journalists, screenwriters, bloggers and lecturers. From books to dialogues in films, the power of carefully crafted words has the potential to inspire, motivate, change people and the world. This day is special for everyone who possesses the magic of words.

What professions are most in demand in the labor market - the answer of the Employment Service02.05.25, 12:30 • 2388 views

Review Writing Day

This day is created to encourage people to write reviews about products, services and experiences they have had. This day is celebrated annually on May 3. This is a young holiday – it was founded by the team of the travel website TripAdvisor in 2022. Reviews can not only help people make better choices for travel and restaurants, but also provide much-needed support and recognition to tourism industry businesses that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Street Musician's Day

More and more cities and countries are joining the Street Music Festival every year. Traditionally, Street Musician's Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of May. Festive events are held according to different scenarios depending on the scale of the event. It can be a one-day music festival or a whole marathon of musical events.

Day of St. Theodosius of Pechersk

Theodosius of Pechersk is one of the most prominent saints in the Christian world and the founder of the monastic tradition in Kyivan Rus. His life became a vivid symbol of spiritual growth, devotion to God and service to people.

His life was dedicated to God, people, and the church: Zelenskyy on the death of the Pope21.04.25, 13:28 • 2984 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
