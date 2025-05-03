World Press Freedom Day and Word Creator Day: what else is celebrated on May 3

Today, May 3, is World Press Freedom Day and Word Creator's Day. Orthodox Christians honor the memory of St. Theodosius of Pechersk, writes UNN.

World Press Freedom Day

In 1993, the UN General Assembly proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. This date was chosen in memory of the Windhoek Declaration, which promoted the independence and pluralism of the African press, which was adopted on May 3, 1991. This holiday is an annual reminder to the international community that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Word Creator's Day

Word Creator's Day or Masters of Words Day is celebrated every year. This holiday is celebrated by writers, poets, journalists, screenwriters, bloggers and lecturers. From books to dialogues in films, the power of carefully crafted words has the potential to inspire, motivate, change people and the world. This day is special for everyone who possesses the magic of words.

Review Writing Day

This day is created to encourage people to write reviews about products, services and experiences they have had. This day is celebrated annually on May 3. This is a young holiday – it was founded by the team of the travel website TripAdvisor in 2022. Reviews can not only help people make better choices for travel and restaurants, but also provide much-needed support and recognition to tourism industry businesses that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Street Musician's Day

More and more cities and countries are joining the Street Music Festival every year. Traditionally, Street Musician's Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of May. Festive events are held according to different scenarios depending on the scale of the event. It can be a one-day music festival or a whole marathon of musical events.

Day of St. Theodosius of Pechersk

Theodosius of Pechersk is one of the most prominent saints in the Christian world and the founder of the monastic tradition in Kyivan Rus. His life became a vivid symbol of spiritual growth, devotion to God and service to people.

