His life was dedicated to God, people, and the church: Zelenskyy on the death of the Pope

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the death of Pope Francis, stating that his life was dedicated to God, people, and the Church. He wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Millions of people around the world mourn the tragic news of the death of Pope Francis. His life was dedicated to God, people, and the Church. He knew how to give hope, alleviate suffering through prayer, and promote unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We mourn together with Catholics and all Christians who sought spiritual support from Pope Francis. Eternal memory! - wrote the President.

Recall

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican's Santa Marta house.