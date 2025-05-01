World Password Day: Cyberpolice offer tips on how to protect personal data

World Password Day is celebrated annually on the first Thursday of May - this year this day falls on May 1. This is a great opportunity to remember that the protection of personal data begins with setting a reliable password. This was reported in Telegram by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In order for personal data to be reliably protected, it is worth checking:

are the passwords complex enough;

whether the same password is used for different accounts;

whether two-factor authentication is enabled;

whether the password is old or has already been updated.

Ukrainians were given advice to protect their personal data:

the password must be long;

there must be a unique password for each account;

the password must be changed regularly;

do not use the cat's name, date of birth or «qwerty»;

you should not store passwords in notes on your phone without protection;

you should use reliable password managers;

you should not enter your password everywhere you can.

