World Password Day: Cyberpolice offer tips on how to protect personal data
Kyiv • UNN
May 1st marks World Password Day. The Cyberpolice urges Ukrainians to check the strength of their passwords and follow tips to protect personal data.
World Password Day is celebrated annually on the first Thursday of May - this year this day falls on May 1. This is a great opportunity to remember that the protection of personal data begins with setting a reliable password. This was reported in Telegram by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
In order for personal data to be reliably protected, it is worth checking:
- are the passwords complex enough;
- whether the same password is used for different accounts;
- whether two-factor authentication is enabled;
- whether the password is old or has already been updated.
Ukrainians were given advice to protect their personal data:
- the password must be long;
- there must be a unique password for each account;
- the password must be changed regularly;
- do not use the cat's name, date of birth or «qwerty»;
- you should not store passwords in notes on your phone without protection;
- you should use reliable password managers;
- you should not enter your password everywhere you can.
