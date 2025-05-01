$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
08:40 AM • 9852 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94655 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76546 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107892 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 189591 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221241 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 323142 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 135987 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 253081 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175668 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

World Password Day: Cyberpolice offer tips on how to protect personal data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5752 views

May 1st marks World Password Day. The Cyberpolice urges Ukrainians to check the strength of their passwords and follow tips to protect personal data.

World Password Day: Cyberpolice offer tips on how to protect personal data

World Password Day is celebrated annually on the first Thursday of May - this year this day falls on May 1. This is a great opportunity to remember that the protection of personal data begins with setting a reliable password. This was reported in Telegram by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In order for personal data to be reliably protected, it is worth checking:

  • are the passwords complex enough;
    • whether the same password is used for different accounts;
      • whether two-factor authentication is enabled;
        • whether the password is old or has already been updated.

           Ukrainians were given advice to protect their personal data:

          • the password must be long;
            • there must be a unique password for each account;
              • the password must be changed regularly;
                • do not use the cat's name, date of birth or «qwerty»;
                  • you should not store passwords in notes on your phone without protection;
                    • you should use reliable password managers;
                      • you should not enter your password everywhere you can.

                        World Password Day and Spring and Labor Day: What else is celebrated on May 1st 1 травня в Україні та світі відзначають кілька важливих подій. theLime дізнався, які свята припадають на цей день, а також які існують народні традиції та заборони. **Яке свято 1 травня в Україні?** * **День весни та праці.** Це свято, яке традиційно відзначається в багатьох країнах світу, в тому числі й в Україні. Воно символізує солідарність трудящих та їхні прагнення до миру, праці, взаємоповаги та кращого життя. * **День пам'яті преподобного Кузьми Зографського.** Кузьма Зографський був болгарським ченцем, який жив у 13 столітті. Він відомий своєю відданістю православній вірі та мужністю, з якою захищав ікони від знищення. **Яке свято 1 травня у світі?** * **Всесвітній день паролів (World Password Day).** Цей день був створений з метою підвищення обізнаності про важливість використання надійних паролів для захисту особистої інформації в Інтернеті. * **День директора школи.** Відзначається в США. * **День Лояльності.** Відзначається в США. * **День матері в Іспанії.** Відзначається в Іспанії в першу неділю травня. * **Міжнародний день сонця.** Ініційований Європейським відділенням Міжнародного товариства сонячної енергії (ISES-Europe) з метою привернути увагу до можливостей використання відновлюваних джерел енергії. * **День студентських спортивних команд.** Відзначається в США. * **Національний день парасольки.** Відзначається в США. * **Національний день садівництва.** Відзначається в США. * **Фестиваль танцю живота.** Проходить у Туреччині. **Які народні прикмети 1 травня?** * Якщо першого травня тепло, то кінець місяця буде холодним. * Якщо на Кузьму Зографського йде дощ, то буде хороший урожай. * Якщо зозуля кує голосно і довго, то буде тепле літо. **Що не можна робити 1 травня?** * Сваритися та лихословити. * Займатися важкою фізичною працею. * Викидати сміття після заходу сонця. * Ображати тварин. [theLime](https://thelime.ua/uk/tag/160342-1-maya) May 1st in Ukraine and around the world marks several important events. theLime found out what holidays fall on this day, as well as what folk traditions and prohibitions exist. **What holiday is on May 1st in Ukraine?** * **Spring and Labor Day.** This is a holiday that is traditionally celebrated in many countries around the world, including Ukraine. It symbolizes the solidarity of workers and their aspirations for peace, work, mutual respect and a better life. * **The Day of Remembrance of St. Cosmas of Zographou.** Cosmas of Zographou was a Bulgarian monk who lived in the 13th century. He is known for his devotion to the Orthodox faith and the courage with which he defended icons from destruction. **What holiday is on May 1st in the world?** * **World Password Day.** This day was created to raise awareness of the importance of using strong passwords to protect personal information online. * **School Principals' Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Loyalty Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Mother's Day in Spain.** Celebrated in Spain on the first Sunday in May. * **International Sun Day.** Initiated by the European Branch of the International Solar Energy Society (ISES-Europe) to draw attention to the possibilities of using renewable energy sources. * **Student Sports Teams Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **National Umbrella Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **National Gardening Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Belly Dance Festival.** Takes place in Turkey. **What are the folk omens for May 1st?** * If it is warm on the first of May, the end of the month will be cold. * If it rains on Cosmas of Zographou's day, there will be a good harvest. * If the cuckoo crows loudly and for a long time, the summer will be warm. **What should not be done on May 1st?** * Quarrel and swear. * Engage in heavy physical labor. * Throw out garbage after sunset. * Insult animals. [theLime](https://thelime.ua/uk/tag/160342-1-maya) 01.05.25, 06:20 • 5582 views

                        Yevhen Ustimenko

                        Yevhen Ustimenko

                        SocietyTechnologies
