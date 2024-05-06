"Working as usual": KCSA says there is no reason to close Poshtova Ploshcha metro station
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv city authorities confirm that the Poshtova Ploshcha metro station is operating normally to transport passengers and provide shelter without the risk of flooding, closure or the need for repairs.
The Kyiv city authorities emphasize that the Poshtova Ploshcha metro station is operating as usual, both for passenger transportation and for round-the-clock sheltering of the population during the air raid. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by KCSA.
Details
It is noted that the Poshtova Ploshcha station, including the distillation tunnels adjacent to it, are in good technical condition. There are no risks of flooding, closure of the station for repair or reconstruction.
Subway specialists conducted an unscheduled inspection and survey of the structures, which revealed no deformations
The KCSA urges not to manipulate the topic of the Kyiv metro, and the media to use verified information from official sources.
The city authorities call on armchair experts and bloggers not to manipulate the topic of the Kyiv subway, (...). We emphasize once again that such provocative statements about the state of the subway are created to sow panic and play into the hands of the enemy in the information war
Also in , the KCSA Department of Transport Infrastructure reminded that the underground pedestrian crossing of the Poshtova Ploshcha station is separated by a capital (brick) partition from the future mixed-use facility.
Context
Earlier, the media reported that Poshtova Square and the Kyiv metro station of the same name were allegedly under threat because of an unfinished underground shopping center.
Recall
The chairman of the PIC to investigate the effectiveness of the work of public authorities in Kyiv said that MPs who are members of the Verkhovna Rada PIC for Kyiv want to make sure that there is no threat of an accident at the Poshtova Ploshcha metro station.