"Working as usual": KCSA says there is no reason to close Poshtova Ploshcha metro station

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104441 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113583 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156186 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159547 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256823 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175346 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148461 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229638 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113115 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 45147 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 51695 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 49754 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 25935 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 38466 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215393 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227518 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104441 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 77234 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83125 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114288 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115124 views
"Working as usual": KCSA says there is no reason to close Poshtova Ploshcha metro station

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23213 views

Kyiv city authorities confirm that the Poshtova Ploshcha metro station is operating normally to transport passengers and provide shelter without the risk of flooding, closure or the need for repairs.

The Kyiv city authorities emphasize that the Poshtova Ploshcha metro station is operating as usual, both for passenger transportation and for round-the-clock sheltering of the population during the air raid. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by KCSA.

Details 

It is noted that the Poshtova Ploshcha station, including the distillation tunnels adjacent to it, are in good technical condition. There are no risks of flooding, closure of the station for repair or reconstruction.

Subway specialists conducted an unscheduled inspection and survey of the structures, which revealed no deformations

- KCSA emphasized. 

The KCSA urges not to manipulate the topic of the Kyiv metro, and the media to use verified information from official sources.

The KMDA refuted fakes about the probable closure of two more metro stations in the capital22.04.24, 15:06 • 22398 views

The city authorities call on armchair experts and bloggers not to manipulate the topic of the Kyiv subway, (...). We emphasize once again that such provocative statements about the state of the subway are created to sow panic and play into the hands of the enemy in the information war

- the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.

Also in , the KCSA Department of Transport Infrastructure reminded that the underground pedestrian crossing of the Poshtova Ploshcha station is separated by a capital (brick) partition from the future mixed-use facility.

Context

Earlier, the media reported that Poshtova Square and the Kyiv metro station of the same name were allegedly under threat because of an unfinished underground shopping center.

Recall

The chairman of the PIC to investigate the effectiveness of the work of public authorities in Kyiv said that MPs who are members of the Verkhovna Rada PIC for Kyiv want to make sure that there is no threat of an accident at the Poshtova Ploshcha metro station.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising