Worked for life: agents of Russia detained who were preparing attacks on power lines
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU counterintelligence detained two GRU agents who were preparing attacks on power lines in the northern regions of Ukraine. The detainees face life imprisonment for treason in a state of war.
SBU counterintelligence detained two agents of the Russian military intelligence (GRU). They are suspected of preparing airstrikes by the Russian Federation on high-voltage power lines to de-energize parts of the northern regions. They face life imprisonment.
The SBU reported, writes UNN.
The suspects traveled to the area and recorded the geolocations of potential targets. It has been established that to strike objects bypassing Ukrainian air defense, the agents were to identify and transmit the coordinates of the radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the occupiers.
A 27-year-old legal assistant and his acquaintance, a 25-year-old unemployed man, were detained at their residences in Kyiv. In 2024, they were looking for quick earnings on Telegram channels, where they were later recruited by the GRU. To gather data, the suspects "traveled" through Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.
In case the required locations were found, the agents photographed them using a special program that marks the coordinates, date, and time of the photo documentation. It has been documented how the agents remotely coordinated their actions with several representatives of the Russian special services, constantly changing SIM cards and phones for conspiracy.
During searches, computer equipment and 8 mobile phones with evidence of cooperation with the Russian Federation were seized from the detainees. The suspects were informed of the suspicion under part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code (treason committed under martial law), and they face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Reminder
The Security Service, the National Police, and the Prosecutor's Office record a significant increase in sabotage and terrorist activities of Russian special services on the territory of Ukraine. Only within a few days, Russian agents planning terrorist acts in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernihiv, and Vinnytsia regions were detained. The perpetrators were preparing explosions and arson of military facilities, railways, and administrative buildings.