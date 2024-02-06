Work in the de-occupied territories: Borrell attends training of police and guardsmen

During his visit to Ukraine , the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, visited one of the training bases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where instructors from the EU Advisory Mission train Ukrainian police and national guard instructors. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to Klymenko, with the assistance of the European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine, instructors from the National Guard and the National Police are undergoing training to prepare them for work in the de-occupied territories.

For several weeks, foreign instructors will be sharing their experience with Ukrainian police officers and the National Guard. The main areas of training include public order, detecting saboteurs, de-mining, and recording war crimes.

"Training of trainers by our colleagues from the gendarmerie and police of partner countries is extremely important. First of all, it is an exchange of information and training of specialists to perform tasks in the de-occupied territories," the Minister said.

Borrell is in Kyiv for the fourth time since Russia's invasion

Klymenko and Borrell attended each stage of the exercise. According to the legend, the soldiers first conducted assault operations, detained saboteurs and released hostages. Then they demined the territory and recorded a war crime.

"We saw how the participants coped with the task and different types of danger. I hope that the representatives of the National Police and the National Guard who are training here will be able to apply these skills in the future to train as many Ukrainian specialists as possible," said Josep Borrell.

Upon completion of the training, 162 Ukrainian instructors will share their experience with thousands of their colleagues - police officers and National Guardsmen - who will work in the de-occupied territories.

"The European Union will continue to support Ukraine, because after the liberation of the territories, specialists have to work in extremely difficult conditions to restore the rule of law, support the population and the work of state bodies," said the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

