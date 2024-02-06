Borrell is in Kyiv for the fourth time since Russia's invasion: to discuss military and financial support for Ukraine and reforms

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell has officially confirmed that he is on a visit to Kyiv, his fourth since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, to discuss, among other things, support for Ukraine under the €50 billion Ukraine Facility, and reforms on the path to the EU, UNN reports.

Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of Russia’s full scale invasion. Here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine - on military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path - Borrell wrote in X.

