EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell arrives in Kyiv

This morning, European Union Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has arrived in Kyiv. I had a chance to talk to him on the train. He is a true friend of Ukraine - Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

Add

His visit is aimed at discussing current security issues and EU commitments in the context of cooperation with Ukraine.