Woman underwent breast lift, spreading malignant neoplasms, surgeon suspected - prosecutor's office

In Kyiv, in a private clinic, a woman underwent a breast lift without an oncologist's examination, which led to the spread of malignant neoplasms in the mammary glands. The plastic surgeon has been notified of suspicion, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"A 30-year-old plastic surgeon of one of Kyiv's private clinics, who performed an operation on the mammary glands of a patient with oncology, has been notified of suspicion," the report says.

His actions are qualified as improper performance by a doctor of professional duties, which caused grave consequences (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The essence of the case

According to the prosecutor's office, a Kyiv resident applied to a private clinic in September 2024 for a breast lift. An operation was scheduled for her two days later.

"It was established that during the preparation for surgical intervention, tumors were found in the patient during an ultrasound, but they were not properly examined. In particular, the woman was not examined by an oncologist-surgeon, she did not undergo mammography and CT," the prosecutor's office reported.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office notes that the presence of fibrocystic breast disease and oncological disease is one of the contraindications for breast correction operations, as intervention in tumor tissue leads to the spread of malignant neoplasms.

"The actions of the plastic surgeon caused grave consequences for the patient in the form of the spread of a malignant neoplasm of the mammary gland with the formation of new foci of the disease," the prosecutor's office reported.

Prosecutors, as noted, will apply to the court with a motion to suspend the doctor from office.

Man dies in private clinic in Kyiv after antipsychotic injection, doctor suspected - prosecutor's office