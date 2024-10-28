Woman photographer miraculously survives 12 days of wandering in the Snowy Mountains of Australia
Kyiv • UNN
48-year-old photographer Lovisa Schoberg was found alive after 12 days of disappearance in Kosciuszko National Park. The woman was dehydrated and suffered from a snake bite, but is in stable condition in the hospital.
A photographer who disappeared in the Snowy Mountains of New South Wales was found alive 12 days after her disappearance. She was extremely dehydrated and suffered from a snake bite. UNN writes about it with reference to Daily Mail.
Details
Lovisa "Kiki" Schoberg, 48, was found on Sunday on a remote fire trail in Kosciuszko National Park, almost two weeks after she was last seen.
After several days of extensive searching by officers, volunteers and her concerned friends, a National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) officer found her injured on the Nungar Creek Trail in Kiandra.
Paramedics who were called to the scene treated her for radiation exposure and what was believed to be a snake bite, and she was then taken to Kuma District Hospital, where she is recovering and in stable condition.
On October 8, the well-known photographer and avid conservationist Schoberg went to a shoot for Harpers Bizarre magazine in a national park in a rented Mitsubishi Outlander. On October 15, her coworkers saw her car drive by. She was supposed to return the car a week ago, but failed to do so.
The car was found unlocked and abandoned near the Kiandra courthouse, 90 kilometers northwest of the Snowy Mountain capital, Kuma.
Concerned friends said that Schoberg's disappearance was out of character for her.
Police and NPWS officers searched for the tracks in the six-square-kilometer national park, known for its waterfalls and limestone gorges. The search involved police officers, including mounted and canine units, the State Emergency Service, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the rural fire department, and a rescue helicopter from Surf LifeSaving.
Recall
Four children were found alive more than a month after their plane crashed in the Amazon jungle in Colombia. The siblings, ages 13, 9, 4, and a one-year-old child, were on board with their mother and pilots. Their mother and other adults on board were killed.
In Hawaii, a tourist miraculously survived a fall from a height of 300 meters17.12.23, 15:24 • 40227 views