Woman in Ivano-Frankivsk is suspected of defrauding people of more than half a million dollars on “business ideas”

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a 60-year-old woman who was involved in various types of fraud for more than $420,000 and €160,000 was served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

"A 60-year-old local resident was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of fraud committed on an especially large scale (parts 3.4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

In particular, it is reported that the woman was engaged in currency exchange and had a trusting relationship with her clients. Therefore, for more than a year, she asked them for funds to implement her "business ideas", for example, to open a gas station. The detainee also asked for funds to purchase expensive property and other fictitious needs. In addition, she promised to return the money with an additional reward.

Between January 2017 and March 2018, she allegedly defrauded almost a dozen victims of more than EUR 161 thousand and USD 421 thousand.

As a result of the searches, the detainee was found to have promissory notes, "black" accounting and other evidence of illegal activity.

The court has now imposed a bail of UAH 2 million on the suspect.

Recall

In Chernihiv region , two men were detained who poisoned lonely pensioners and disabled people to take possession of their homes. The offenders added poison to alcohol after processing real estate documents.