Woman hit 4-year-old girl near bakery in Ternopil: what punishment she faces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

A 53-year-old Ternopil resident hit a 4-year-old girl near a bakery. She faces a fine, community service, or correctional labor.

Woman hit 4-year-old girl near bakery in Ternopil: what punishment she faces

In Ternopil, a woman near a bakery hit a 4-year-old girl. She faces a fine, community service, or correctional labor, UNN reports with reference to the Ternopil Oblast police.

Details

The girl's mother reported the incident in Ternopil to law enforcement.

According to the applicant, the incident occurred when she entered the bakery, and the girl remained near the entrance.

With the help of surveillance cameras, the police identified the perpetrator and located her. She turned out to be a 53-year-old Ternopil resident who could not explain her actions.

Add

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of a blow or other violent acts that caused physical pain but not bodily harm).

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of up to 50 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, community service for up to 200 hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.

A child was beaten on school grounds in the Lviv region: proceedings have been initiated13.03.25, 12:56 • 46696 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
