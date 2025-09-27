Woman hit 4-year-old girl near bakery in Ternopil: what punishment she faces
Kyiv • UNN
A 53-year-old Ternopil resident hit a 4-year-old girl near a bakery. She faces a fine, community service, or correctional labor.
In Ternopil, a woman near a bakery hit a 4-year-old girl. She faces a fine, community service, or correctional labor, UNN reports with reference to the Ternopil Oblast police.
The girl's mother reported the incident in Ternopil to law enforcement.
According to the applicant, the incident occurred when she entered the bakery, and the girl remained near the entrance.
With the help of surveillance cameras, the police identified the perpetrator and located her. She turned out to be a 53-year-old Ternopil resident who could not explain her actions.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of a blow or other violent acts that caused physical pain but not bodily harm).
The sanction of the article provides for a fine of up to 50 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, community service for up to 200 hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.
