Woman arrested in New Zealand for transporting two-year-old girl in a suitcase during a bus journey

Kyiv • UNN

 26 views

A 27-year-old woman was detained in New Zealand for transporting a two-year-old girl in a suitcase on a bus. The driver noticed movement in the luggage, which led to the discovery of the child, who, according to preliminary data, was suffering from heat.

Woman arrested in New Zealand for transporting two-year-old girl in a suitcase during a bus journey

In New Zealand, law enforcement officers detained a 27-year-old woman who was transporting a two-year-old girl in a suitcase while traveling by bus. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

It is noted that the police were called to a bus stop in the town of Kaiwaka in the north of the country after a passenger asked to open the luggage compartment.

The driver became concerned when he noticed the suitcase moving. When he opened it, a two-year-old girl was found inside

- the post says.

According to law enforcement, the 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with child cruelty and neglect.

According to preliminary data, the girl was very hot, but no visible bodily injuries were found

- the police reported.

The child was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. It is currently not disclosed whether the detained woman is a relative of the girl.

The woman is expected to appear before the North Shore District Court on Monday.

"We want to express our gratitude and commend the bus driver who noticed that something was wrong and reacted instantly, thereby preventing potentially tragic consequences," law enforcement emphasized.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
New Zealand