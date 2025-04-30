Scandal with an air carrier in Britain: a mother with a baby was almost removed from the flight due to a ban on taking a bottle of breast milk on board

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 34527 views

April 30, 01:34 PM • 86803 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 116035 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 144720 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 236753 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 112556 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 244423 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171972 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118935 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149417 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140127 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30126 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36914 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104511 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 56810 views
03:42 PM • 56854 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104557 views

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140176 views

Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 236753 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 181207 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 26770 views

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36950 views

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30162 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 82597 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 131287 views
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Scandal with an air carrier in Britain: a mother with a baby was almost removed from the flight due to a ban on taking a bottle of breast milk on board

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

At Bristol Airport, EasyJet employees threatened to remove a woman from a flight to Belfast because of breast milk. The airline demanded a fine, despite the transportation rules.

40-year-old Daisy Crawford was flying from Bristol, England, to Belfast, Ireland, when "easyJet" employees at the airport told her that she was prohibited from taking breast milk on board. Carrier employees threatened to remove the woman from the flight if she did not pay a fine of 50 pounds. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Details

The mother of three said that she had no problems passing security checks at the airport before, but this time the staff refused to listen to her explanations and said that the flight would leave without her if she did not pay a fine of 50 pounds.

The woman claimed that the problem was not reported during the security check, but was only told at the boarding gate, as a separate package for breast milk did not fit in one carry-on baggage.

Daisy told the publication that she tried to explain how critical the milk is for her baby, but did not meet understanding.

Determined not to pay an extra 50 pounds, the woman began unpacking her suitcases to try to find a place.

Airline revenues to hit historic high of $1 trillion - CNN11.12.24, 12:12 • 15548 views

When she was trying to move the bag to make room for milk, Daisy said she was told that the plane would leave without her if she didn't hurry.

At first they said: you will miss your flight. Then they threatened to fly without me

- the woman told the publication.

Eventually, Daisy put on a sweater, jacket and coat, and put her flip-flops in her pocket so that the cooler bag would fit in her carry-on baggage.

Daisy said she was very upset by the experience, especially considering that she had researched the rules in advance.

She added that she believes she was discriminated against.

Why should I use space in an already small baggage allowance to carry equipment that is important to me as a breastfeeding mother?

- she explained her position.

"This is medically necessary, and I don't think anyone with other medical equipment is expected to put it in their carry-on luggage or be charged extra for it," she added.

Dozens of airlines cancel flights due to the closure of Europe's busiest airport21.03.25, 10:36 • 602374 views

Additionally

The government website states that mothers can take as much breast milk as they need for the trip, although it is recommended to check this at the airport before the flight.

When traveling with an infant, you are allowed to take enough baby food, formula and sterilized water for the trip. There are no legal restrictions on how much you can take with you, but please check with the airport before traveling

- the message says.

You can also carry breast milk in your carry-on baggage, even if you are traveling without an infant, but frozen breast milk cannot be carried in your carry-on baggage.

Individual containers of breast milk should not contain more than 2000 ml. Each container will need to be checked at the security checkpoint. Airport staff may need to open the containers to check liquids

- reported on the website.

"We are very sorry that Ms. Crawford was victimized when boarding the plane, as this is not the level of service we expect," said an easyJet spokesman.

He noted that the company advises carrying baby milk in carry-on baggage and allows passengers to take an extra free package for breast pump and milk.

"We ask them to inform us in advance before the trip so that there are no problems at the exit," he added.

‘Falling demand": Lufthansa stops selling perfume, cigarettes and glasses on flights28.04.25, 19:26 • 4465 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Brent
$61.03
Bitcoin
$94,163.30
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,306.69
Ethereum
$1,787.08