Scandal with an air carrier in Britain: a mother with a baby was almost removed from the flight due to a ban on taking a bottle of breast milk on board

40-year-old Daisy Crawford was flying from Bristol, England, to Belfast, Ireland, when "easyJet" employees at the airport told her that she was prohibited from taking breast milk on board. Carrier employees threatened to remove the woman from the flight if she did not pay a fine of 50 pounds. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

The mother of three said that she had no problems passing security checks at the airport before, but this time the staff refused to listen to her explanations and said that the flight would leave without her if she did not pay a fine of 50 pounds.

The woman claimed that the problem was not reported during the security check, but was only told at the boarding gate, as a separate package for breast milk did not fit in one carry-on baggage.

Daisy told the publication that she tried to explain how critical the milk is for her baby, but did not meet understanding.

Determined not to pay an extra 50 pounds, the woman began unpacking her suitcases to try to find a place.

When she was trying to move the bag to make room for milk, Daisy said she was told that the plane would leave without her if she didn't hurry.

At first they said: you will miss your flight. Then they threatened to fly without me - the woman told the publication.

Eventually, Daisy put on a sweater, jacket and coat, and put her flip-flops in her pocket so that the cooler bag would fit in her carry-on baggage.

Daisy said she was very upset by the experience, especially considering that she had researched the rules in advance.

She added that she believes she was discriminated against.

Why should I use space in an already small baggage allowance to carry equipment that is important to me as a breastfeeding mother? - she explained her position.

"This is medically necessary, and I don't think anyone with other medical equipment is expected to put it in their carry-on luggage or be charged extra for it," she added.

The government website states that mothers can take as much breast milk as they need for the trip, although it is recommended to check this at the airport before the flight.

When traveling with an infant, you are allowed to take enough baby food, formula and sterilized water for the trip. There are no legal restrictions on how much you can take with you, but please check with the airport before traveling - the message says.

You can also carry breast milk in your carry-on baggage, even if you are traveling without an infant, but frozen breast milk cannot be carried in your carry-on baggage.

Individual containers of breast milk should not contain more than 2000 ml. Each container will need to be checked at the security checkpoint. Airport staff may need to open the containers to check liquids - reported on the website.

"We are very sorry that Ms. Crawford was victimized when boarding the plane, as this is not the level of service we expect," said an easyJet spokesman.

He noted that the company advises carrying baby milk in carry-on baggage and allows passengers to take an extra free package for breast pump and milk.

"We ask them to inform us in advance before the trip so that there are no problems at the exit," he added.

