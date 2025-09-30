WizzAir plane flying to Barcelona returned to Warsaw airport due to technical malfunction

$41.320.16
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 15398 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47395 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95782 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 54210 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54265 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 56957 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30555 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25841 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17932 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk directionVideoSeptember 29, 09:48 PM • 7122 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 11762 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 4056 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 13104 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS01:57 AM • 9766 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47395 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95783 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54265 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 56957 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 43440 views
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Israel
Gaza Strip
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 15618 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 18124 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 30814 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 39124 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 36081 views
Brent Crude
YouTube
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

WizzAir plane flying to Barcelona returned to Warsaw airport due to technical malfunction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

A WizzAir plane flying from Warsaw to Barcelona was forced to return to the Polish capital's airport due to a technical malfunction. Over 150 passengers were on board, and the flight will likely be canceled.

WizzAir plane flying to Barcelona returned to Warsaw airport due to technical malfunction

A WizzAir plane, operating a flight from Warsaw to Barcelona, Spain, was forced to return to the Polish capital's airport due to a technical malfunction. This was reported by RMF FM, writes UNN.

Details

More than 150 passengers were on board the plane, which was forced to return to Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw around 6 a.m. This happened immediately after takeoff.

It was a WizzAir plane that took off at 5:35 a.m. and was the first flight that morning after an overnight break.

According to the airport's press service, the plane landed safely. According to RMF FM, the cause of the incident was a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

It is reported that Tuesday's flight from Warsaw to Barcelona will most likely be canceled.

"In similar emergency cases, the airport may introduce one of three threat levels. Today, it was decided to introduce the first, lowest level - the so-called local readiness. This procedure was canceled by 7 a.m.," the publication noted.

Recall

On September 29, a Norwegian passenger plane en route from Oslo to Bardufoss was turned back due to the detection of an unknown drone. One of the airports was temporarily closed for security reasons.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Wizz Air
Warsaw