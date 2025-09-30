WizzAir plane flying to Barcelona returned to Warsaw airport due to technical malfunction

A WizzAir plane, operating a flight from Warsaw to Barcelona, Spain, was forced to return to the Polish capital's airport due to a technical malfunction. This was reported by RMF FM, writes UNN.

Details

More than 150 passengers were on board the plane, which was forced to return to Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw around 6 a.m. This happened immediately after takeoff.

It was a WizzAir plane that took off at 5:35 a.m. and was the first flight that morning after an overnight break.

According to the airport's press service, the plane landed safely. According to RMF FM, the cause of the incident was a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

It is reported that Tuesday's flight from Warsaw to Barcelona will most likely be canceled.

"In similar emergency cases, the airport may introduce one of three threat levels. Today, it was decided to introduce the first, lowest level - the so-called local readiness. This procedure was canceled by 7 a.m.," the publication noted.

Recall

On September 29, a Norwegian passenger plane en route from Oslo to Bardufoss was turned back due to the detection of an unknown drone. One of the airports was temporarily closed for security reasons.