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Witkoff and Kushner, after landing in the Russian Federation, headed by motorcade to central Moscow — they were met by Putin's envoy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1492 views

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow and headed to the city center. They plan to resume efforts to end the war.

Witkoff and Kushner, after landing in the Russian Federation, headed by motorcade to central Moscow — they were met by Putin's envoy

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after arriving by plane in moscow on September 5, left the airport in a motorcade for central moscow. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.  

Details

The plane carrying Witkoff and Kushner landed at Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport at 12:52 local time, according to Russian media. Although reports of Trump's envoys' arrival in Russian media appeared earlier.

At the same time, Axios journalist Barak Ravid also reported the landing in moscow of a U.S. government plane believed to be carrying President Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at around 1 p.m.

A Russian negotiator, the special envoy of the head of the kremlin for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, kirill dmitriev, came to meet them, Russian media report.

After that, dmitriev, Witkoff and Kushner left "Vnukovo"; the motorcade headed toward central moscow. 

Additional information

As AP notes, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in moscow on Saturday to try to revive stalled efforts to end russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The last known visit by Witkoff and Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, to moscow took place in January, when they met with kremlin head vladimir putin at the kremlin. They had never previously visited Kyiv, but Zelenskyy said he expected them in Ukraine's capital on Sunday, September 6.

Julia Shramko

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