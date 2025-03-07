Without me, the war in Ukraine would have no chance of resolution - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Trump stated that only he is capable of resolving the war in Ukraine, where about 2000 soldiers die each week. He also expressed understanding of Putin's actions and believes that both sides seek to end the conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that if he had not become president, the war between Russia and Ukraine would have no chance of resolution. According to him, the war needs to be stopped, as Ukraine and Russia are losing up to 2,000 soldiers each week, reports UNN.
The parties want a resolution. I think that if I were not president, this war would have no chance of resolution. No chances at all. But I believe we will resolve it and stop it. We must stop. They are losing an average of 2,000 soldiers a week. That’s a lot of soldiers. Do you agree with that?
In response to a question about whether Trump believes that Putin is taking advantage of the fact that the U.S. has limited Ukraine's access to intelligence and military aid, he said that "he is doing what anyone else would do."
And I think that probably anyone in his position would do this now. He wants to put an end to this, and I think Ukraine wants to put an end to this
At the same time, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that "Russia is suffering incredible losses on the front."
As the president said, it is a meat grinder of people, material values, national wealth, and no one has any other solutions but to allow this war to continue forever
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he believes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war, and once again stated that Ukraine has no trump cards.