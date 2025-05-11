Without a hint of spring: weather forecasters warned of worsening weather on May 11

$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 22374 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 51163 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 38571 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 52530 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 79733 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 53896 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 68651 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72996 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63790 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66096 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

More than 117 battles have already taken place on the front today: where exactly the enemy is advancing

May 10, 08:18 PM • 13271 views

The Taliban banned chess in Afghanistan due to "religious considerations"

May 10, 09:08 PM • 12357 views

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

May 10, 09:24 PM • 13174 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

12:20 AM • 16001 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 25328 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 30223 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 139792 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 151957 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 134659 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 195645 views
The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 15256 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 79733 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 46465 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 53354 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 61837 views
YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Without a hint of spring: weather forecasters warned of worsening weather on May 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Cold weather is expected in Ukraine on Sunday, with cloudy skies with clearings and rain in most regions. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from 9° to 18°.

Without a hint of spring: weather forecasters warned of worsening weather on May 11

The weather in Ukraine on Sunday, May 11, will be cold, cloudy with clearings. Rain is expected in most regions, with possible frosts in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today moderate rain is expected in Ukraine during the day, with light rain in some places in the southeastern part.

The temperature during the day is 9-14°, in the south and east of the country 13-18°. Moderate wet snow in the high mountains of the Carpathians, the temperature during the day is 1-4° above zero.

Wind north-westerly, westerly 5-10 m/s.

In the territory of the Kyiv region and Kyiv it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain. Also forecast 5-10 m/s, north-westerly.

The temperature in the region during the day will rise to +9+14.

In Kyiv, 12-14° is expected during the day.

Mother's Day and train: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on May 1111.05.25, 05:37 • 1214 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
