Without a hint of spring: weather forecasters warned of worsening weather on May 11

The weather in Ukraine on Sunday, May 11, will be cold, cloudy with clearings. Rain is expected in most regions, with possible frosts in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today moderate rain is expected in Ukraine during the day, with light rain in some places in the southeastern part.

The temperature during the day is 9-14°, in the south and east of the country 13-18°. Moderate wet snow in the high mountains of the Carpathians, the temperature during the day is 1-4° above zero.

Wind north-westerly, westerly 5-10 m/s.

In the territory of the Kyiv region and Kyiv it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain. Also forecast 5-10 m/s, north-westerly.

The temperature in the region during the day will rise to +9+14.

In Kyiv, 12-14° is expected during the day.

