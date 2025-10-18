"No body, no evidence": a mysterious court case in France where a man received decades in prison

A French citizen has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a court found him guilty of murdering his wife, who disappeared from her home in 2020. The woman's body has not been found since. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC and Euronews.

Details

In France, a 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of his wife, whose body has not been found since she disappeared from their home in late 2020.

Interesting fact: there is no evidence that a crime was committed. However, the court in Albi found it proven that Cédric Jubillar himself killed his wife Delphine and disposed of her body.

The 38-year-old painter, the accused, maintained his innocence until the very end. "I did nothing to her," he said shortly before the verdict was announced about the mother of his two children. But there was testimony from others. Two of the defendant's former girlfriends stated that Jubillar "confessed to killing his wife." Jubillar replied that he had made these remarks only in jest.

Reference

Nurse Delphine Jubillar, who disappeared in December 2020, had shortly before told her husband that she wanted a divorce. She had already entered a new relationship. The 33-year-old woman disappeared one night in December 2020. Her husband himself reported her disappearance to the police. The statement indicated that they were in the process of a "peaceful divorce." According to the investigation, the relationship between the two was very strained.

Various testimonies and circumstantial evidence of Jubillar's possible involvement in the woman's disappearance and murder emerged.

Prosecutors said that on the evening before her disappearance, the woman first told her husband that she had a lover. They fought - the woman's screams were heard by neighbors - and subsequently Cédric strangled his wife. This is what the prosecution believes. That is, the accused "could not bear that his wife left him," according to the state prosecutor's conclusion.

The Jubillar case: the prosecution had "no doubt," but was the builder's guilt proven?

Investigators ruled out the possibility of Delphine Jubillar's suicide. The defense of the 38-year-old builder, who always insisted on his innocence, demanded an acquittal. Before the verdict was announced, Cédric Jubillar reiterated that he had "absolutely done nothing" to Delphine.

"The last sentence is very much like him," said the lawyer, Emmanuel Franck. The defense believes that the latest events summarize "everything this man has been trying to say for four and a half years."

The trial caused a great stir in France. Online networks formed groups with several thousand participants to discuss possible solutions to the case.

Recall

In 2024, French justice sentenced 71-year-old Dominique Pellico in a case of group rape of his wife. The man received 20 years in prison for drugging his then-wife Gisèle for ten years to then rape her with dozens of strangers.