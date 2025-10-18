"No body, no evidence": a mysterious court case in France where a man received decades in prison

$41.640.00
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 14368 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
October 18, 09:59 AM • 25711 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 21088 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 40016 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 63672 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 45148 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 47758 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36366 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25555 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22717 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Popular news
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: over 25,000 deserters in one Russian military district this year aloneOctober 18, 09:07 AM • 5742 views
IAEA: work has begun to repair damaged power lines to the ZNPPPhotoOctober 18, 09:26 AM • 4110 views
Trump's stance after meeting with Zelensky surprised some European partners - mediaOctober 18, 11:39 AM • 5496 views
Alaska Storm: Damage so extensive many evacuees won't return home for monthsVideoOctober 18, 12:15 PM • 4254 views
Two Ukrainian defenders were held in slavery for years in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region: they were recently returned from captivity.PhotoOctober 18, 12:19 PM • 6894 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 86596 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 110087 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 135472 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 100503 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 125333 views
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 22293 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 35824 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 41949 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 69987 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 117038 views
"No body, no evidence": a mysterious court case in France where a man received decades in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

A French citizen was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of his wife, who disappeared in 2020, although her body was never found. The court found him guilty based on circumstantial evidence and testimonies, despite the absence of direct proof of the crime.

"No body, no evidence": a mysterious court case in France where a man received decades in prison

A French citizen has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a court found him guilty of murdering his wife, who disappeared from her home in 2020. The woman's body has not been found since. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC and Euronews.

Details

In France, a 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of his wife, whose body has not been found since she disappeared from their home in late 2020.

Interesting fact: there is no evidence that a crime was committed. However, the court in Albi found it proven that Cédric Jubillar himself killed his wife Delphine and disposed of her body.

The 38-year-old painter, the accused, maintained his innocence until the very end. "I did nothing to her," he said shortly before the verdict was announced about the mother of his two children. But there was testimony from others. Two of the defendant's former girlfriends stated that Jubillar "confessed to killing his wife." Jubillar replied that he had made these remarks only in jest.

Reference

Nurse Delphine Jubillar, who disappeared in December 2020, had shortly before told her husband that she wanted a divorce. She had already entered a new relationship. The 33-year-old woman disappeared one night in December 2020. Her husband himself reported her disappearance to the police. The statement indicated that they were in the process of a "peaceful divorce." According to the investigation, the relationship between the two was very strained.

Various testimonies and circumstantial evidence of Jubillar's possible involvement in the woman's disappearance and murder emerged.

Prosecutors said that on the evening before her disappearance, the woman first told her husband that she had a lover. They fought - the woman's screams were heard by neighbors - and subsequently Cédric strangled his wife. This is what the prosecution believes. That is, the accused "could not bear that his wife left him," according to the state prosecutor's conclusion.

The Jubillar case: the prosecution had "no doubt," but was the builder's guilt proven?

Investigators ruled out the possibility of Delphine Jubillar's suicide. The defense of the 38-year-old builder, who always insisted on his innocence, demanded an acquittal. Before the verdict was announced, Cédric Jubillar reiterated that he had "absolutely done nothing" to Delphine.

"The last sentence is very much like him," said the lawyer, Emmanuel Franck. The defense believes that the latest events summarize "everything this man has been trying to say for four and a half years."

The trial caused a great stir in France. Online networks formed groups with several thousand participants to discuss possible solutions to the case.

Recall

In 2024, French justice sentenced 71-year-old Dominique Pellico in a case of group rape of his wife. The man received 20 years in prison for drugging his then-wife Gisèle for ten years to then rape her with dozens of strangers.

