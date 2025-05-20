With the start of the summer season, passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border will increase by 40%

In the Lviv region, due to the beginning of the summer period and the activation of the tourist season, an increase in passenger traffic at the Ukrainian-Polish border is expected in the near future to 40% of the usual level. This is reported by UNN referring to the 7th Border Carpathian Detachment.

What to consider

Traditionally, traffic intensity increases in summer both for departure from Ukraine and for entry. According to statistics from previous years, the number of those leaving Ukraine prevails, but the total volume of passenger traffic increases in both directions.

The largest clusters of transport are usually observed:

Before the weekend - for departure from Ukraine;

On Sunday and Monday - for entry into Ukraine.

Workload of border crossing points (according to previous periods):

The busiest: "Krakivets", "Shehyni";

Average workload: "Rava-Ruska", "Hrushiv" and "Uhryniv";

The least busy: "Nyzhankovychi", "Smilnytsia".

Traffic intensity is expected to increase from the beginning of June.

The time to cross the border depends not only on the work of border guards, but also on the actions of the neighboring side and the work of other control services that operate at the border crossing point - border guards remind.

Recommendations for travelers

plan your routes in advance;

take into account possible delays;

if possible, choose less busy border crossing points.

You can find out about the current situation regarding workload here:

List of border crossing points for transport has been expanded in Ukraine