With the start of the summer season, passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border will increase by 40%

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 140 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 15007 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17057 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 42030 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 39972 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143838 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 91754 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 154562 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 109870 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 266811 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 23137 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 47559 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 63933 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 44674 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78099 views
Publications

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 15002 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 42028 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143837 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 128729 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 154176 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78248 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 69078 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 66573 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 150762 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 153504 views
With the start of the summer season, passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border will increase by 40%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Lviv region is forecasting an increase in passenger traffic at the border with Poland by up to 40% due to the start of the summer season. The busiest border crossing points are "Krakivets" and "Shehyni".

With the start of the summer season, passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border will increase by 40%

In the Lviv region, due to the beginning of the summer period and the activation of the tourist season, an increase in passenger traffic at the Ukrainian-Polish border is expected in the near future to 40% of the usual level. This is reported by UNN referring to the 7th Border Carpathian Detachment.

What to consider

Traditionally, traffic intensity increases in summer both for departure from Ukraine and for entry. According to statistics from previous years, the number of those leaving Ukraine prevails, but the total volume of passenger traffic increases in both directions.

The largest clusters of transport are usually observed:

  • Before the weekend - for departure from Ukraine;
    • On Sunday and Monday - for entry into Ukraine.

      Workload of border crossing points (according to previous periods):

      • The busiest: "Krakivets", "Shehyni";
        • Average workload: "Rava-Ruska", "Hrushiv" and "Uhryniv";
          • The least busy: "Nyzhankovychi", "Smilnytsia".

            Traffic intensity is expected to increase from the beginning of June.

            The time to cross the border depends not only on the work of border guards, but also on the actions of the neighboring side and the work of other control services that operate at the border crossing point

            - border guards remind.

            Recommendations for travelers

            • plan your routes in advance;
              • take into account possible delays;
                • if possible, choose less busy border crossing points.

                  You can find out about the current situation regarding workload here:

                  List of border crossing points for transport has been expanded in Ukraine16.05.25, 19:58 • 6223 views

                  Yana Sokolivska

                  Yana Sokolivska

