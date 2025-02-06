Winter crops sown on the same area as last year - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

This year, winter crops in Ukraine were sown on the same area as last year. At the same time, 285 thousand hectares of agricultural land after demining were returned to cultivation last year. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a briefing on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Farmers have already laid the groundwork for this year's harvest, as this year's winter crops were sown on the same area as last year. We can say that farmers are planning to sow all available areas in the spring - Vysotsky said.

According to him, 2024 was a difficult year for farmers, but quite stable.

"Last year, we actually returned 285,000 hectares of agricultural land to cultivation through surveys and demining. We use not only the available resources, but also return all the land resources we can," the Deputy Minister added.

