Ukraine will receive new technologies for demining in 2025

In 2025, Ukraine will launch a register of areas contaminated by explosive ordnance. This database will contain verified information about the regions affected by hostilities.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

A training base for mine-sniffing dogs will also be completed to help sappers with demining.

In addition, innovative technologies are being introduced: seven drones with magnetometers are being tested, robotic systems are being developed, and more than 200 sappers are undergoing specialized training.

The cleanup work is ongoing thanks to international support, modern developments and Ukrainian specialists.

Recall

In Ukraine, 140 thousand square kilometers of territory need demining. More than 4 thousand sappers are working on demining in Ukraine.