Winter arrived almost a month late: last December in Kyiv was one of the warmest

Meteorological winter arrived in Kyiv almost a month late, and December 2025 was among the ten warmest in the capital since observations began, reported the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, writes UNN.

Meteorological winter in Kyiv began on December 24 with a steady decrease in the average daily air temperature below 0℃, which is almost a month later than the long-term average indicators. - reported the observatory.

Details

According to the observatory, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in December was 1.0°C, which is 2.8°C above the climatic norm.

"December 2025 was among the ten warmest in the capital since observations began," the report says.

The coldest day was December 25, when the minimum temperature dropped to -11.1°C in the morning. The warmest day was the 10th, when the maximum temperature rose to +9.3°C.

26 mm of precipitation fell on Nauky Avenue, or 55% of the monthly norm.

Colder than normal: meteorologists give forecast for January