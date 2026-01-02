$42.170.18
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 4250 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 44539 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 70106 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 55246 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 52387 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 172484 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 169179 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56387 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46694 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Winter arrived almost a month late: last December in Kyiv was one of the warmest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Meteorological winter in Kyiv began on December 24, almost a month later than the norm. December 2025 was among the ten warmest since observations began, with an average monthly temperature of 1.0°C.

Winter arrived almost a month late: last December in Kyiv was one of the warmest

Meteorological winter arrived in Kyiv almost a month late, and December 2025 was among the ten warmest in the capital since observations began, reported the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, writes UNN.

Meteorological winter in Kyiv began on December 24 with a steady decrease in the average daily air temperature below 0℃, which is almost a month later than the long-term average indicators.

- reported the observatory.

Details

According to the observatory, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in December was 1.0°C, which is 2.8°C above the climatic norm.

"December 2025 was among the ten warmest in the capital since observations began," the report says.

The coldest day was December 25, when the minimum temperature dropped to -11.1°C in the morning. The warmest day was the 10th, when the maximum temperature rose to +9.3°C.

26 mm of precipitation fell on Nauky Avenue, or 55% of the monthly norm.

Colder than normal: meteorologists give forecast for January25.12.25, 14:09 • 3063 views

Julia Shramko

KyivWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv