Windy and wet: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
On June 29, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. Short-term rains are expected in the western regions and on the Left Bank, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.
On Sunday, June 29, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, light short-term rains are expected in the western regions and on the Left Bank, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.
Wind northwest, 7-12 m/s, ... during the day in Ukraine, except for the east, gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 21-26°, in Zakarpattia up to 29°
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Sunday, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 23-25°.
