Windy and wet: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Sunday

What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 27602 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 46801 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 29921 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 55643 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 120240 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 147222 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 84126 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 209139 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57612 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69713 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian flag appeared over occupied Kherson region: Naval Forces shared video
June 28, 07:22 PM • 12868 views
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals details
June 28, 08:57 PM • 17341 views
Air raid alert across Ukraine, explosions already heard in Zaporizhzhia
11:31 PM • 9324 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises
12:48 AM • 13350 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted
03:34 AM • 5006 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 27602 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 03:12 PM • 147222 views
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 147222 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM • 146632 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 01:01 PM • 209139 views
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 209139 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
June 27, 11:13 AM • 143150 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
June 28, 02:03 PM • 46801 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities
June 28, 07:59 AM • 23612 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
June 27, 03:37 PM • 34049 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
June 27, 02:27 PM • 39709 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM • 146632 views
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Windy and wet: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

On June 29, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. Short-term rains are expected in the western regions and on the Left Bank, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Windy and wet: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, June 29, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, light short-term rains are expected in the western regions and on the Left Bank, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind northwest, 7-12 m/s, ... during the day in Ukraine, except for the east, gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 21-26°, in Zakarpattia up to 29°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Sunday, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 23-25°.

Міжнародний день бруду і Всесвітній день тропіків: що ще відзначають 29 червня29.06.25, 06:27 • 1226 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
